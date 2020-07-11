Lockdown returns in Madhya Pradesh as Covid-19 cases spike

In view of the sharp spike in Covid-19 cases across the state, the Madhya Pradesh government is going to re-impose lockdown on every Sunday till July 31. If situation doesn’t improve, stricter measures including enforcement of lockdown on all seven days could be adopted, say government sources.

The state’s big towns Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior have recorded record rise in the last two days. In last one week, Covid-19 cases have risen by 2053, taking total number to 16657 by Saturday afternoon. Death toll has gone up to 638.

In Bhopal, record 86 cases were detected on Saturday, taking total number of corona virus patients to 3504 including 116 deaths. Indore too recorded 89 fresh cases on Saturday. City’s death toll has risen to 261 while number of patients has gone up to 5176 by Saturday evening. Gwalior too has witnessed sharp spike in the Covid-19 cases.

State’s health minister Narottam Mishra said lockdown on Sundays has become imperative in view of the fact that people throng public places on the holiday in utter disregard to social distancing norms.

The state government has issued an advisory asking district administrations to strictly enforce prohibitory order in order to dissuade people from venturing out of their homes.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed arrangements being made under ‘kill corona’ campaign to effectively tackle the spread of pandemic. He was told that 66% of the state’s population has been surveyed under the campaign.