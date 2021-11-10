Loud calls in early morning disturb sleep of people and patients, clash with 'aarti' and meditation: Pragya

In a veiled objection to "loud" 'azaan', Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has said that loud calls in the early morning hours not only disturb the sleep of people but also causes blood pressure of some patients to rise while seers are engaged in meditation in the "Brahma muhurat".

Speaking at a temple in Berasia town in the Bhopal district on Tuesday night, Thakur said if Hindus use mikes and amplifiers, it troubles "vidharmis", apparently meaning people from Islam other religions.

Thakur, however, didn't use the word 'azaan' (a call for the morning prayer in Islam) in her speech. Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying the country needs a leader like him under whose leadership "the people can move forward on the righteous path and Hindus can worship and offer prayers without any dispute".

“...Very loud noise keeps ringing for some minutes after 5 o'clock every morning. This disturbs everybody's sleep including those who are patients. Even blood pressure of some patients shoots up while some of them face other problems,” she said.

Thakur said some people who sleep the early morning after spending a sleepless night also get disturbed due to the loud noise. The MP said meditation of sadhus and sanyasis and the first 'aarti' in temples also starts at around 4 AM which is a 'brahma muhurt'. “Nobody cares even though (voice from) loudspeaker forcefully echoes in our ears. But when we (Hindus) use mikes then 'vidharmis' feel a lot of pain. They say that we cannot hear any word of prayers from other religions because in their religion, in Islam, it is not considered right and justified,” she said.

Thakur said, “Should we care about others? We Hindus care about others because we believe in 'sarv panth sambhav' (respect for all faiths)”. Thakur is one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. She had stirred many controversies in the past, including her comments on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse for which she later tendered an apology.

Before that, Thakur had also made controversial remarks about IPS officer Hemant Karkare, who was killed during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. She had said that Karkare had died as she had "cursed" him for torturing her. She had even blamed the "black magic" of opposition parties for the death of senior BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

