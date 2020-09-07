LPG cylinder explodes, child killed in UP's Balrampur

LPG cylinder explodes, child killed in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Balrampur,
  • Sep 07 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 15:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters

A child was killed, while his mother and sister were seriously injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the house of Mohammad Raz, killing his one-year-old grandson. The child's mother Shubra (40) and sister Ruby (14) were injured, Superintendent of Police, Devrajnan Verma, said.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where their condition was stated to be serious.

The house in which the explosion took place and those adjoining also suffered damage in the incident.

