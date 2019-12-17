Lucknow: 4 FIRs lodged linked to student protest

Four FIRs have been lodged in connection with Monday's protest against the amended citizenship law at an Islamic seminary and a private university in Lucknow, police said on Tuesday.

Two FIRs each were registered against unknown persons in the Hasanganj police station and the Gudamba police station of the state capital. The FIRs at the Hasanganj police station pertains to the protest by students of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema, while those at Gudamba police station pertains the stir at the private Integral University.

While the students of the seminary had resorted to stone-pelting at police and faced baton-charge by them, Integral University's students held a "peaceful protest" against the amended law, that seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslims, persecuted in three neighbouring countries.

In Hasanganj, one FIR was registered against 15-20 unknown persons, while the second FIR was lodged against 25-30 unknown persons. Section 307 of IPC was mentioned in the second FIR at Hasanganj.

In Gudamba, one FIR was registered against against 100-125 unknown persons, while the second FIR was lodged against 200-250 unknown persons.

The FIRs were registered under various sections of the IPC and CLA Act.

The stir against the amended Citizenship Act singed Lucknow on Monday, a day after students of AMU and Jamia Millia clashed with men in khaki.

Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has appealed to the people of the city to maintain harmony and use social media with utmost caution.

He said programmes for December 19, which do not have the requisite permissions, are banned, and asked people not to participate in these.

The Samajwadi Party has called for a district-level protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state on December 19.

Speaking to PTI, District Magistrate of Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash, said section 144 of the CrPC is in force in the district. "So no programme/assembly of people can take place without the permission of the district administration."

The Lucknow Police said that its Social Media Monitoring Cell is working round the clock and those spreading rumours are being identified and action is being taken against them.

While seminary spokesperson Faizan Nagrami had on Monday said Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema has been closed till January 5, Integral University VC Aqeel Ahmad said the university has declared holiday till December 18.