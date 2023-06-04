MP CM announces public holiday on Parshuram Jayanti

Madhya Pradesh CM announces public holiday on Parshuram Jayanti

Chouhan also said a lesson on the life of Lord Parshuram will be included in textbooks of schools

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jun 04 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 21:51 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the 'Brahmin Mahakumbh' at Jamuri Maidan, in Bhopal. Credit: IANS Photo

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the birthday of Lord Parshuram will be a public holiday, a move apparently aimed at reaching out to the Brahmin community.

Addressing “Brahmin Mahakumbh” at Jamboree Ground in BHEL township of Bhopal, Chouhan also said a lesson on the life of Lord Parshuram will be included in textbooks of schools.

Lord Parshuram is viewed as a Brahmin warrior avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Also Read | MP Congress to move High Court for judicial probe into Mahakal Lok corridor idol collapse

On the occasion, Chouhan reiterated that priests of temples will be given an honorarium and students of Sanskrit schools will be provided with incentives.

"The state government has decided to declare a public holiday on Lord Parshuram Jayanti," he said.

On the demand of a separate commission for Brahmins, Chouhan said that the decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with the prominent people of the community.

"The state government has made arrangements to give an honorarium to priests of temples and incentives to students of Sanskrit schools, who are becoming proficient in performing religious rites," he said.

The chief minister also reiterated that an initiative has been taken to give Rs 8,000 to students of classes 1 to 5 and Rs 10,000 to those studying in classes 6 to 12.

Separately, Chouhan addressed a joint convention of Kirar, Dhakad, and Kshatriya communities in Dussehra Maidan in the MP capital.

Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh is the national president of the Kirar Mahasabha.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

 