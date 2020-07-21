Madhya Pradesh: Five-day state mourning as mark of respect to Lalji Tandon

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday declared a five-day state mourning following the death of Governor Lalji Tandon.

The national flag will fly half-mast at government buildings in the state till July 25, the government said in an order.

Tandon, 85, died at a hospital in Lucknow early Tuesday morning.

The Madhya Pradesh government later issued an order saying, "There will be state mourning for five days from July 21 to July 25, 2020. There will be no official functions and entertainment during this period."

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast during this period on all buildings throughout the state where the national flag is flown regularly," the order said.

It also said that as a mark of respect to the departed soul, all the state government offices, educational institutions including public sector undertakings will remain closed on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to Tandon by observing a two-minute silence during its meeting.

Chouhan remembered Tandon's contribution to society and the country during his long political career and said he was a very cordial person.

The chief minister also said he will go to Lucknow on Tuesday to pay tributes to Tandon.