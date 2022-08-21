Madhya Pradesh governor tests positive for coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh governor tests positive for coronavirus; admitted to Bhopal AIIMS

Patel's swab sample collected through RT-PCR was sent to the microbiology department on Sunday morning

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Aug 21 2022, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 21:48 ist

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai C Patel tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and was admitted to the Bhopal-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a bulletin said.

Patel's swab sample collected through RT-PCR was sent to the microbiology department on Sunday morning, which is found positive for Covid, the bulletin said. Patel's CT scan of the chest shows mild pneumonitis, it said.

The AIIMS also said that the governor is being treated for Covid-19 and an expert group of multi-speciality doctors are continuously monitoring his health. Patel, 78, continues to be on oxygen support at the rate of one litre per minute and is maintaining an oxygen saturation of 96 per cent.

