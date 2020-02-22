Madhya Pradesh govt scraps circular on sterilisation, transfers official

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday scrapped a controversial circular that set sterilisation targets for male multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) and warned of salary loss for not meeting goals.

The government also transferred Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Chhavi Bharadwaj, who had signed the circular.

The order issued by the government in the evening said Bharadwaj has been shifted to MP Mantralaya (Secretariat) as officer on special duty (OSD).

The circular asked MPHWs to get at least one man sterilised in the current financial year, which ends on March 31 or else their salaries would be withheld and they would be given compulsory retirement.

Also Read: Sterilise one man or lose job, MP government orders health officials

The BJP slammed the Kamal Nath government saying the circular reminded of the time of Emergency clamped in 1975- 1977, in which family planning was allegedly carried out forcibly.

As the order created a furore, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat announced its immediate withdrawal.

"I have just now nullified the NHMs order with immediate effect. The language in it was not proper," Silawat told PTI in the afternoon.

Things should be done after proper reasoning, he said.

The circular, issued by the states NHM Mission Director, had said that MPHWs should mobilise at least five to 10 willing beneficiaries when camps are held in districts.

Former state chief minister and BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised the government over the circular.

"MP has an undeclared emergency. Is this Emergency -2 of the Congress? If the efforts of the MPHWs are short, the government should take action, but the decision to withhold salary and retire if the goals are not met is dictatorial," he tweeted.