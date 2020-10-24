HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs

Madhya Pradesh High Court seeks list of pending cases against former, sitting MPs, MLAs

The apex court had asked the states to monitor the progress of trials of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 24 2020, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 17:27 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Sujoy Paul gave this direction on Friday.

Assistant Solicitor General J K Jain said the HC asked its registry provide within two weeks a list of pending criminal cases of MPs/MLAs, particularly those in which a stay was granted.

The direction was issued during the hearing of a suo motu petition registered in compliance with the Supreme Court order of September 16, he said.

The apex court had asked the states to monitor the progress of trials of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs.

The Supreme Court's direction has come on a petition of Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others vs Union of India and others, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

 