Madhya Pradesh special session begins on Tuesday; CM Chouhan to prove majority

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Mar 24 2020, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 09:56 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI file photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath on Monday night, has decided to prove his majority for which a four-day special session of the state Assembly is going to begin from Tuesday.

Three sittings will be held during the four-day session, an official from the Assembly secretariat said late Monday night.

The new Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will move the trust vote in the House on Tuesday.

Besides, the new BJP regime will also present vote on account for the financial year 2020-21 during the brief session, which will conclude on March 27.

Chouhan, 61, was sworn in as chief minister for a record fourth term by Governor Lalji Tandon in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhawan on Monday night.

Earlier, Kamal Nath had to resign as chief minister of the state last week after his government lost majority following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

In the 230-member Assembly, the BJP has 107 legislators. The Congress' strength reduced to 92 following the resignation of its 22 MLAs.

At present, 24 seats in the Assembly are lying vacant, reducing the size of the House to 206. 

