Madhya Pradesh: Transport commissioner transferred over 'envelope' video

The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred state transport commissioner V Madhu Kumar to the police headquarters in Bhopal.

The order came late Saturday night after a video clip purportedly showing the 1991 batch IPS officer taking envelopes from police personnel went viral on social media.

"The state government withdrawsthe service of V Madhu Kumar as transport commissioner, and he is shiftedas additional director general to the police headquarters, Bhopal, forthwith till further order," said the state Home departments order.

State Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput and Madhu Kumar could be contacted by PTI for their comments.

After Kumar was transferred, Rajput late Saturday night told a local media outlet that a probe will be conducted into the video episode.

The video that has surfaced is of the time when Kumar was the inspector general of police, Ujjain range. He is seen taking the envelope but what is in it is not visible, the minister said.

"It is going to be probed to get a clear picture, he added.