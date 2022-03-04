'Magician' Gehlot made Pilot disappear: Satish Poonia

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress-led Rajasthan government during a discussion on the budget in the Assembly, state BJP President Satish Poonia said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also referred to as a "magician" in informal discussions, had made "Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot disappear with his magical tricks" by announcing all state schemes without the latter's presence.

Poonia also spoke on the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) issue and demanded a CBI probe into it.

Speaking on the high crime rate and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state on Friday, Poonia said besides having the highest number of crimes against women, the state recorded the highest number of self immolation cases as well.

Commenting on the Jal Jeevan Mission initiative, he said, "Water had to reach 86 lakh households till 2024, however, due to the slow pace, this number is now restricted to 60 lakh. With the slow pace of development, only these houses will benefit with this ambitious central scheme against the set target of 86 lakh houses."

Poonia alleged that the state government is presenting the state budget by incurring a huge debt. In the last three years, it has piled up a debt of Rs 1.5 lakh crore which now stands at more than Rs two lakh crore.

He added that Rajasthan has 60 lakh farmers who have taken total loans of Rs 1.2 lakh crore. This amount will be waived off as per the promises made by the state government, he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the budget did not allocate any funds to his Assembly constituency of Amber. He has returned the iPhone 13 gift announced by the state government.

Speaking on the REET issue, Poonia said "If the Chief Minister is confident and not scared of anything, he should constitute a CBI probe into REET."

