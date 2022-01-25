Maharashtra BJP MLA, Nitesh Rane moves Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail in an attempt to murder case

BJP MLA from Maharashtra Assembly Nitesh Rane on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail in an attempt to murder lodged against him in Sindhudurg district last month.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the plea for urgent hearing before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana.

He said the case has arisen out of political rivalry.

The top court agreed to consider his request for urgent hearing.

Nitesh, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, challenged the Bombay High Court's decision on January 17, denying him pre arrest bail in the case.

However, the Maharashtra police had given oral assurance before the High Court not to arrest him till Monday.

The case against Nitesh is related to an alleged road rage incident on December 18, last year, The complainant, 44-year-old Santosh Parab, claimed that his bike was hit by an Innova car without a number plate. Parab alleged that he was assaulted by the car occupants and heard one of them tell another person that they “should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane”.

Nitish, for his part, claimed the FIR had been registered to prevent him from participating him in the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections, which were to be held on December 30, 2021.

He also contended that the whole thing was a fallout of the catcalling incident that took place outside the Vidhan Bhawan on December 23. At that time, Shiv Sena leaders had said Nitesh would be taught a lesson.

