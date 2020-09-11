Major, jawan injured in explosion along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

An army Major and a soldier were injured in an explosion that took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday.

Sources said an explosion took place in a forward location in the Nowshera sector injuring a Major and a soldier. The injured were shifted to an army hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

The reason for the explosion was not known immediately.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army on Friday violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu region. This is the third consecutive day that Pakistani troops have targeted forward areas along the LoC.

Officials said the Pakistan army fired both small arms as well as mortars in Mankote and Balakote areas of Mendhar sector. Two shops also received partial damages in the shelling, they said and added that the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

There has been a huge surge in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Between January-June 2020, there have been 2300 ceasefire violations by Pakistan against 1321 in the same period last year. In 2019 there were around 3168 ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

The Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the militants to infiltrate.