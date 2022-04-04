Man attacks PAC officers at Gorakhnath temple; arrested

Man attacks PAC constables at Gorakhnath temple gate; arrested

He also said that the angle of terror cannot be ruled out as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath often visits the region

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur,
  • Apr 04 2022, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 08:31 ist
According to police, the accused tried to forcibly enter the temple premises on Sunday after raising the religious slogan of “Allahu Akbar”. Credit: iStock Photo

A man attacked two PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple here and tried to enter the temple premises, police said.

The accused has been identified as Murtaza and has been arrested, they said.

According to police, the accused tried to forcibly enter the temple premises on Sunday after raising the religious slogan of “Allahu Akbar”.

"Two of our Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured after the accused tried to enter the temple with a sharp-edged weapon. He went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police,” ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar said.

The accused, who was also injured in the attack, was held by the constables, he said.

The officer said the injured constables -- Gopal Kumar Gaur and Anil Paswan -- were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College.

"The accused is also undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Initial investigation revealed that his name is Murtaza and is a resident of Gorakhpur," Kumar said.

He also said that the angle of terror cannot be ruled out as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath often visits the region.

“Strict action will be taken after probing the incident from all angles,” the ADG added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Gorakhnath Temple
Arrested

Related videos

What's Brewing

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

How transcription morphs words into adult language

How transcription morphs words into adult language

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

 