Man held for threatening BJP MLA

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening a BJP MLA and demanding Rs 10 lakh, police said.

Tarabganj MLA Prem Narayan Pandey had received a call on February 11 and was asked to pay Rs 10 lakh as extortion, ASP Mahendra Kumar said.

Acting on the complaint of the MLA, police arrested Anand Mishra.

Police said Anand confessed that he had purchased a sim card in the name of Manoj Kumar, with whom he had some differences.

He called the MLA so that Manoj is trapped in the case and arrested by police.