Man held for threatening BJP MLA

Man held for threatening BJP MLA

PTI
PTI, Gonda (UP),
  • Feb 16 2020, 17:44pm ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 17:44pm ist
Representative image

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening a BJP MLA and demanding Rs 10 lakh, police said.

Tarabganj MLA Prem Narayan Pandey had received a call on February 11 and was asked to pay Rs 10 lakh as extortion, ASP Mahendra Kumar said.

Acting on the complaint of the MLA, police arrested Anand Mishra.

Police said Anand confessed that he had purchased a sim card in the name of Manoj Kumar, with whom he had some differences.

He called the MLA so that Manoj is trapped in the case and arrested by police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Comments (+)
 