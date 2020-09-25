Man held for using fake papers to secure Army job

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for allegedly using forged documents to get a job in the Army, police said on Friday.

The accused, Prashant, was arrested along with his friend on Thursday evening on the charges of cheating, Station House Officer, Kandhla, Karmvir Singh said.

Prashant had managed to get a posting in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh. However, his address details and documents were found to be fake during verification, the SHO said.

He had falsely claimed that he was a resident of Mimla village in Shamli district but he actually belonged to another place in Saharanpur district, police said.

The accused had gone absconding from the training centre in Fatehpur after the incident came to light, they said.

