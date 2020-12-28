Man killed, 3 injured as wall collapses in UP

  Dec 28 2020, 16:51 ist
A man died and three others were injured when a wall collapsed and fell over them at a brick kiln in the Kotwali Dehat area here on Monday, police said.

A temporary wall erected at a brick kiln collapsed when three youths were loading bricks on a tractor-trolley in Mirzapur village, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

A youth standing near the wall died, while those three loading the trolley suffered injuries, he said.

Police identified the deceased as Sachin and the three injured as Akash, Arjun and Sikandar.

They said the injured were rushed to a hospital.

