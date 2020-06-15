Man killed in front of wife, daughter in Delhi's Rohini area; 1 held

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his wife and daughter outside their house in Delhi's Rohini area, following which one person has been arrested, officials said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place outside the victim's house in Aman Vihar locality on Thursday, was caught on CCTV camera, they said.

In the CCTV footage, three persons can be seen stabbing the victim, identified as Bharat Bhushan, in front of his wife and 10-year-old daughter, officials said.

Mukesh (31), a resident of Delhi’s Kirari Sulemen Nagar, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Bhushan, while the other two suspects -- Deepak and Suraj -- are absconding, the officials said.

According to police, at 11:40 pm, Mukesh along with Deepak and his brother Suraj reached the victim's house. The three suspects called Bhushan outside and had a heated argument with him.

Later, Deepak and Mukesh allegedly caught hold of Bhushan and Suraj stabbed him multiple times in front of his wife and daughter, officials said.

Deepak allegedly kept on kicking the victim even after he had fallen down and later the three left the spot on their two-wheelers, they said.

BK Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case of murder was registered at Aman Vihar police station, he said.

"After, our team received information on Saturday that Mukesh would be coming to Japanese Park, Rohini, sometime in the evening. A trap was laid and Mukesh was apprehended. During interrogation, he disclosed that he along with Suraj and Deepak had killed Bharat Bhushan for revenge," Singh said.

Mukesh is a taxi driver and Suraj and his brother Deepak are his partners.

They used to meet Bhushan for playing cards and gambling, police said.

Mukesh told police that Bhushan would often get into fights with them under the influence of alcohol.

He told police that Bhushan and his friends had allegedly thrashed Mukesh and Deepak near Sector 20 in Rohini.

Later, Deepak, Suraj and Mukesh hatched a plan to take revenge and they allegedly murdered Bhushan, the officer added.