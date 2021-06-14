Man lynched in Rajasthan for smuggling bovine animals

A man was lynched while another injured by a group of people who attacked them for allegedly smuggling bovine animals in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Monday.
The slain man was identified as Babu Bhil (25) while Pintu Bhil is under treatment, police said, adding that 7-8 persons have been detained in this connection.
Babu and Pintu were smuggling some bovine animals to Madhya Pradesh when the accused caught them near Bhilkhanda in the intervening night of June 13-14 and thrashed them, police added.
A case of murder has been registered and stern action will be taken, Additional Director General, Crime, Ravi Meherda said here.
Inspector General of Police, Udaipur range has also reached Chittorgarh, he added.
