Man suspected to be involved in killings of security guards in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar held

Three security guards were murdered in separate incidents in Sagar in 72 hours earlier this week

PTI, Bhopal,
  • Sep 02 2022, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 13:02 ist
A man suspected to be involved in the killings of three security guards in Sagar town of Madhya Pradesh has been held, a senior police official said here on Friday.

“We picked-up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is high probability that he is the main person behind these incidents. Our investigations are under way,” Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag told PTI.

Three security guards were murdered in separate incidents in Sagar in 72 hours earlier this week, creating panic. Police had said at least two of them appeared to have been killed by the same person.

