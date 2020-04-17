Man who tested positive for coronavirus dies in Punjab's Ludhiana

Man who tested coronavirus-positive dies in Ludhiana

PTI
PTI, Ludhiana,
  • Apr 17 2020, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 17:33 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 58-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here died on Friday, health officials said. 

Gurmail Singh, who was a revenue official, tested positive for the infection on Thursday night. 

Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said he was from Payal sub-division here. 

He was admitted to hospital after he complained of fever and breathlessness on April 14.

Bagga said the man's contacts are being traced.

Coronavirus
Punjab
Ludhiana
Death
