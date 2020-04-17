Man who tested positive for coronavirus dies in Punjab's Ludhiana

A 58-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here died on Friday, health officials said.

Gurmail Singh, who was a revenue official, tested positive for the infection on Thursday night.

Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said he was from Payal sub-division here.

He was admitted to hospital after he complained of fever and breathlessness on April 14.

Bagga said the man's contacts are being traced.