Sisodia presents 'Rozgar Budget', 9.8% higher than '21

Manish Sisodia presents 'Rozgar Budget' for Delhi, 9.8% higher than last year

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 26 2022, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 12:37 ist
Delhi Dy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia arrives to present the annual budget 2022-23 in Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23.

"Delhi's economy is recovering gradually from the impact of Covid-19. The budget allocation for 2022-23 is Rs 75,800 crore," Sisodia said in his budget speech.

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore. The budget size for 2022-23 is 9.86 per cent higher than the previous year.

This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Sisodia said the 2022-23 budget is a "Rozgar Budget".

He also said the per capita income of Delhi is 2.7 per cent higher than the national average.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Delhi
budget
India News
Manish Sisodia

Related videos

What's Brewing

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee

OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Cover art: The face of music

Cover art: The face of music

Hello from the other side 

Hello from the other side 

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

 