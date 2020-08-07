Manoj Sinha’s ‘Mission Kashmir’: To bring peace, ensure development

Manoj Sinha, who took over as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said that his mission was to bring peace, end militancy and ensure development in the Union Territory (UT).

“J&K is India’s heaven and crown. I have been given a chance to play a role here. I met some officers and they told me that in the past one year, there has been a lot of development in all sectors. I will take forward it with vigor,” he told reporters after taking the oath.

Sinha said there is a need to instill confidence among the “aam janata” (common people) of J&K in democracy. “I have no specific agenda and there will be no disparity. There will be equal treatment to all. And we will work for the welfare of people of J&K. I will be in touch with the media too besides common people of J&K,” the LG said.

Sinha said peace, ending militancy and development by all means will remain his priorities.