Mathura court agrees to hear plea for videography of Shahi Idgah

After the Gyanvapi mosque survey in Varanasi, a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has agreed to hear a similar plea, seeking videography of the Shahi Idgah mosque that lies adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The petitioners, who included Manish Yadav, Mahendra Pratap Singh and Dinesh Sharma, have sought the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting the video survey in the Shahi Idgah mosque premises in Mathura.

According to the petition, the petitioners have claimed that the Shahi Idgah mosque was built after demolishing a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple which was spread on 13.37 acres of land.

They have been demanding the removal of the mosque and the return of the land for the temple.

It may be recalled that earlier, on May 12, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had directed the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute within four months.

The High Court was hearing the petitions for early disposal of the cases of Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah dispute.

The High Court also said that if the Sunni Waqf Board and other parties are not involved in the hearing or attempts are made to hang the matter, then the court can issue ex-parte orders.

The High Court order came on the plea filed by the petitioner Narayani Sena national president Manish Yadav. In his plea, the petitioner had appealed for the early disposal of the case.

So far nine cases have been filed in the Mathura court in the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah dispute.

The district judge has reserved the decision on a plea over the matter.