Medha Patkar launches indefinite sit-in in Bhopal

Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar has launched an indefinite sit-in here seeking relief for those displaced by the Saradar Sarovar Dam (SSD).

Hundreds of protesters, most of them affected by the dam, are taking part in the agitation which started on Saturday, NBA activists said.

"We demand that the people in Madhya Pradesh who are affected by the SSD which stands in Gujarat be provided relief and rehabilitated according to the rules," Patkar told PTI on Sunday evening.

"Those displaced due to the project are living a miserable life. We will continue our protest till our demands are met," she said.