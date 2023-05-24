‘Media in Union territory is absolutely free’, J&K L-G dismisses propaganda about intimidation, harassment of scribes

While dismissing the propaganda launched at national and international level about intimidation and harassment of scribes, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Wednesday said the media in the Union territory is “absolutely free”.

“According to an international organisation's report, seven journalists in Kashmir were arrested on charges of terrorism and disturbing social harmony and not for their reporting. This number is 10 to 20 times more anywhere in the world,” Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Raj Bhavan, here.

He said that free and active media was discharging its duties in J&K with more than 400 newspapers published.

There have been allegations of state repression against journalists’ post August 5, 2019 when the special status of erstwhile state was revoked under Article 370. While some national and international organizations have claimed that journalists were being summoned to police stations and anti-terror laws were being slapped against some of them, the government has rejected these assertions.

J&K police have maintained that some of the scribes arrested were a threat to public order and were arranging “logistical support for anti-national activities” and “inciting violence thereby leading to disturbance in public order.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the L-G attended the third working group meeting of G20 on tourism and did not mince words while attacking Pakistan for its stand on G20.

“I think our neighbouring country should make arrangements for food and basic amenities for its people. We have come a long way from there. G20 is a matter of pride for us,” he told reporters.