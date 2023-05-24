J&K L-G dismisses news about intimidation of scribes

‘Media in Union territory is absolutely free’, J&K L-G dismisses propaganda about intimidation, harassment of scribes

He said that free and active media was discharging its duties in J&K with more than 400 newspapers published

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 24 2023, 16:47 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 16:47 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

 While dismissing the propaganda launched at national and international level about intimidation and harassment of scribes, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Wednesday said the media in the Union territory is “absolutely free”.

“According to an international organisation's report, seven journalists in Kashmir were arrested on charges of terrorism and disturbing social harmony and not for their reporting. This number is 10 to 20 times more anywhere in the world,” Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Raj Bhavan, here.

He said that free and active media was discharging its duties in J&K with more than 400 newspapers published.

Also Read | Come, enjoy and rejuvenate yourself: J&K L-G’s invite to international tourists
 

There have been allegations of state repression against journalists’ post August 5, 2019 when the special status of erstwhile state was revoked under Article 370. While some national and international organizations have claimed that journalists were being summoned to police stations and anti-terror laws were being slapped against some of them, the government has rejected these assertions.

J&K police have maintained that some of the scribes arrested were a threat to public order and were arranging “logistical support for anti-national activities” and “inciting violence thereby leading to disturbance in public order.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the L-G attended the third working group meeting of G20 on tourism and did not mince words while attacking Pakistan for its stand on G20.

“I think our neighbouring country should make arrangements for food and basic amenities for its people. We have come a long way from there. G20 is a matter of pride for us,” he told reporters.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

 