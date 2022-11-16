Mehrauli murder: Victim's liver, intestines disposed of first

After murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and chopping up her body into 35 pieces, the accused Aftab Poonawalla first disposed of the liver and intestines after mincing it, sources said.
"During his interrogation, Aftab revealed that the liver and intestines were the first of the body parts that he disposed off in the forest areas of Chattarpur and Mehrauli in plastic bags," a source said.
Also Read — Mehrauli murder: Aftab looked confident, remorseless when quizzed earlier, say Maharashtra police
After searching methods to cut up a body on Google, Aftab kept the victim's body under the shower in the bathroom so that it could be chopped easily.
"I am fond of watching crime series on TV and after watching them I came up with ideas on preserving the body parts and avoiding suspicions about her whereabouts. That's why I kept posting on her Instagram profile after the murder. I did it all by myself," the source said citing his confession.
Also Read — Shraddha's SOS to friend, Aftab's new date: Mehrauli murder case details surface
For a second time on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Police team took Aftab to the Mehrauli forest area to recover the remains. He was first taken to the area on Monday.
After his arrest on November 12, the police have recovered 10 plastic bags with suspected human remains after multiple searches.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Celebs pay their last respects to Superstar Krishna
Denied education, young Afghan girls married off
Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022
Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study
50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off
In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history
Taxpayers should not pay for this
DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat
NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch
With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone