Mehrauli murder: Victim's liver, intestines disposed of first

Aftab kept the victim's body under the shower in the bathroom so that it could be chopped easily

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 16 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 16:19 ist
For a second time on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Police team took Aftab to the Mehrauli forest area to recover the remains. Credit: PTI Photo

After murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and chopping up her body into 35 pieces, the accused Aftab Poonawalla first disposed of the liver and intestines after mincing it, sources said.

"During his interrogation, Aftab revealed that the liver and intestines were the first of the body parts that he disposed off in the forest areas of Chattarpur and Mehrauli in plastic bags," a source said.

After searching methods to cut up a body on Google, Aftab kept the victim's body under the shower in the bathroom so that it could be chopped easily.

"I am fond of watching crime series on TV and after watching them I came up with ideas on preserving the body parts and avoiding suspicions about her whereabouts. That's why I kept posting on her Instagram profile after the murder. I did it all by myself," the source said citing his confession.

For a second time on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Police team took Aftab to the Mehrauli forest area to recover the remains. He was first taken to the area on Monday.

After his arrest on November 12, the police have recovered 10 plastic bags with suspected human remains after multiple searches.

