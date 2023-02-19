Men found charred: Congress Haryana MLA blames state govt, police

Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed on Sunday blamed the Haryana government and the state's police for the alleged abduction and murder of two men whose charred bodies were found in the state's Loharu area.

Ahmed visited Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district to meet the family members of Nasir and Junaid alias Juna, who were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on Wednesday. Their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday morning.

Blaming the Haryana government, Ahmed said it should have taken action when the incident came to light.

Lives could have been saved if action was taken, he said.

Also Read: Police deny allegation of assaulting woman during raids at cow vigilante’s house

"The Haryana government and the police are completely responsible for the incident. We will raise the issue in the Assembly.

"I appeal to the (Ashok) Gehlot government (in Rajasthan) to give strict punishment to those who let down humanity and hang them to give justice to the victims' families," Ahmed told reporters in Bharatpur.

Rinku Saini, who has been arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with the alleged abduction and murder, has told investigators that the duo was taken to Haryana Police by cow vigilantes, an officer said on Saturday.

The police will verify the claim, the officer added.

The claim corroborates the statement of Mohammad Jabir, a relative of the victim, that the two were first taken to the Firozpur Jhirka police station in Haryana but police refused take their custody as their condition was serious.

Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a Rajasthan Police officer said.

The last rites of the victims were conducted on Friday after authorities announced a financial aid of Rs 20.50 lakh to each of their families.

A Rajasthan court on Saturday sent Saini to police remand for five days in connection with the case while Haryana authorities moved to cancel the arms licence of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who is among the four evading arrest.