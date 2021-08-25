MiG-21 aircraft belonging to IAF crashes in Barmer, pilot ejects

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajathan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot ejected safely, a defence spokesperson said.
"The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, " the spokesperson said.
The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma said .
"There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," he said.
The pilot had safely ejected, the spokesperson said.
