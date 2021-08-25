MiG-21 aircraft belonging to IAF crashes in Barmer

MiG-21 aircraft belonging to IAF crashes in Barmer, pilot ejects

'There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot,' a police officer said

PTI
PTI, Barmer, Rajasthan,
  • Aug 25 2021, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 19:52 ist
A MIG-21 aircraft. Credit: PTI File Photo

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajathan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening but the pilot ejected safely, a defence spokesperson said.

"The aircraft was on a routine sortie when it crashed, " the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma said .

"There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," he said.

The pilot had safely ejected, the spokesperson said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

MiG-21
Rajasthan
Indian Air Force
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

 