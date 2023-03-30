Fire at Adani's under-construction data centre in Noida

Minor fire at Adani's under-construction data centre in Noida

No person was injured in the episode

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Mar 30 2023, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 11:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A minor fire broke out at an under-construction data centre of the Adani Group here during welding work at the site, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the building located in the industrial hub of Sector 62 around 11:20 PM on Tuesday and was extinguished soon, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

No person was injured in the episode, the officer added.

Also Read | Goods worth Rs 5 cr gutted in ice cream godown fire in Mangaluru

“Some thermocol and plastic sheets caught fire during the welding work at the under-construction site of Adani ConneX Data Centre in Sector 62. The fire service unit immediately reached the spot and the blaze was extinguished,” Choubey said.

The upcoming data centre of the Adani Group in Noida is expected to have a capacity of 100 MW of IT load and will open with request for service by the end of this year, according to information available on Adani Connex website.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Noida
Fire
Fire Accident
India News
Gautam Adani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

Weapons to wasabi: Russian jihadist runs Syrian diner

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Musk calls for AI pause, citing ‘risk to society'

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Startup makes extinct mammoth meatball

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

Cheetah brought from Namibia gives birth to four cubs

 