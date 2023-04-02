Minor murdered, body chopped into pieces in Udaipur

Minor murdered, body chopped into pieces in Rajasthan's Udaipur; 1 held

The girl was missing since March 29. Her chopped body parts were found at an abandoned house in the Mavli area on Saturday night, police said

PTI
PTI, Udaipur,
  • Apr 02 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 22:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 20-year-old man allegedly murdered a minor girl, chopped her body into pieces and stuffed them in plastic bags here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the possibility of the nine-year-old girl being raped before the murder has not been ruled out and accused Kamlesh, a school dropout, is being interrogated.

Also Read | Engineer murdered by colleagues over parking dispute in apartment in Bengaluru

The girl was missing since March 29. Her chopped body parts were found at an abandoned house in the Mavli area on Saturday night, they said.

Some local residents had complained of a foul smell emanating from the abandoned house, police said, adding that the victim lived in the same neighbourhood.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the accused resided near the victim's house.

