Missing boy found dead in madrasa in Haryana

The boy went missing from the same madrasa on Saturday and police recovered his decomposed body from an old room adjoining the prayer hall

PTI
PTI, Nuh,
  • Sep 05 2022, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 20:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A missing 11-year-old boy was found dead inside a madrasa in Shah Chaukha village here on Monday, police said.

The deceased is identified as Sameer, a resident of village Ted under Pinangwa police station. He was studying in Dargah wala Madrasa in village Shah Chaukha and even stayed there, they said.

The boy went missing from the same madrasa on Saturday and police recovered his decomposed body from an old room adjoining the prayer hall on Monday.

The family has claimed that the boy has been murdered and filed a complaint against an unknown accused at Pinangawa police station.

According to the complaint filed by Iqbal, resident of village Ted, his nephew Sameer was staying and studying Urdu and Arabic in Dargah wala Madrasa in village Shah Chaukha since 2021.

On Saturday, one of the villagers Haji Akhtar informed the family that Sameer is missing.

"We began searching for him from Saturday but could not find him. We were shocked when we got to know about his death. He was lying in the old room and half of his decomposed body was covered with sand. I suspect he was murdered and want justice," Iqbal said in his complaint.

Since the body has been decomposed, there were no marks of injuries visible. The body has been kept in a mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday by a board of doctors, Nuh SP Varun Singla said. "

After the postmortem report the cause behind the death will be revealed while our further investigation is underway," he said.

India News
Haryana
Madrasa

