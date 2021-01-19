Moderate intensity quake in parts of J&K, no damage

Moderate intensity earthquake in parts of J&K, no damage

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 19 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 22:43 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude shook parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night but there were no reports of any damage due to the moderate-intensity tremor, officials said.

The earthquake, which had its epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir at a depth of five kilometres, occurred at 9.13 pm,the officials said.

They said the earthquake was felt more in north Kashmir areas where people rushed out of their homes in sub-zero temperatures.

The officials said there were no reports of any damage due to the earthquake. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Earthquake

What's Brewing

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

Biden inauguration venue a 'ghost town with soldiers'

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

In Pics | India clinch series with grit, guts, glory

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

Beyond oil wells, Syrians rummage in trash to survive

Beyond oil wells, Syrians rummage in trash to survive

 