Modi govt mulls new surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy for militants

The surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy of the Central government for the militants, who shun the path of violence, is in the final stage and the matter is currently being deliberated between Defence and Home ministries, sources told DH.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police have sent recommendations regarding the policy to the Center and in all likelihood, the new surrender policy may be rolled out soon, they said.

“The primary focus of the policy is on the rehabilitation front so that the militants who return to the mainstream live a secure and happy life. The policy entails amnesty from prosecution for local militants who surrender and if a surrendered militant gets a job, he wouldn’t be disqualified because of his past,” sources said.

Recently General-Officer-Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar based 15-Corps, Lieutenant General B S Raju had said that the government was working on a surrender and rehabilitation policy. “There are a lot of issues involved,” he said, adding he has directed those engaged in counter militancy operations to ensure that no out-of-proportion force is used.

“Whenever a local terrorist is involved, we offer him to surrender first. Just because someone has held a gun and taken a picture doesn't mean that he has to die,” said the officer.

His views were echoed by GOC of north Kashmir-based Kilo Force, Major General Force HS Sahi, who on Thursday said the army has advocated rehabilitation policy for the surrendered militants. “The army and the police have sent some recommendations regarding surrender policy but so far there is no final draft. Till new policy is rolled out, we will follow the existing one,” he said.

The first surrender policy in J&K was introduced in 1995, when militancy was at its peak. It promised a fixed deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh, monthly stipend of Rs 1,800 and some vocational training for the militants who surrendered.



In 2004, a new rehab policy was approved which was applicable to “known militants who surrender with weapons” and “dreaded militants even without weapons”. It also promised a fixed deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh, monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 and some vocational training.

In 2010, another policy was announced for Kashmiri militants who had gone to Pakistan occupied Kashmir for arms training between 1989 and 2009 and wanted to return.