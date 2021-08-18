Monsoon set to revive in north India from Aug 19: IMD

After a gap of nearly two weeks, the Southwest Monsoon is set to revive in north India from August 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 19 to 21.

Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west UP are likely to witness rainfall activity from August 20-21 August.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand on August 19 and 20.

Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are also very likely over Bihar from August 20-22.

The IMD said the current rainfall spell over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim will continue till August 19.

It said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on August 18 and 19; over Madhya Pradesh from August 18 to 20; and over Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 18.

The IMD said widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during the next two days.