More drone activity suspected in Jammu

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 29 2021, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 08:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

After a high alert over the twin drone blasts in the technical area of Jammu airport on Sunday, suspected drone activity was seen late Monday night in Kunjwani, Ratnuchak area of Jammu, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir
drone

