More drone activity suspected in Jammu

After a high alert over the twin drone blasts in the technical area of Jammu airport on Sunday, suspected drone activity was seen late Monday night in Kunjwani, Ratnuchak area of Jammu, news agency ANI reported.
Suspected drone activity was seen late night in Kunjwani, Ratnuchak area of Jammu. Details awaited: Sources
— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021
More details awaited.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China's growing problem of eating disorders
Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up
DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package
A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple
Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto
Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study
Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica
In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century