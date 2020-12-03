Most places in Kashmir register sub-zero temperatures

Shopian district recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius

  Dec 03 2020
Boatmen row their boats in the waters of river Jhelum amid foggy condition in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo

Most places in Kashmir registered sub-zero temperatures with Pahalgam being the coldest recorded place in the valley at a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, officials said on Thursday.

All weather stations in Kashmir, except Kokernag, registered sub-zero temperatures last night, officials said.

Shopian district recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Srinagar, which had recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius last Friday, settled at a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, officials said.

The mercury settled at the minimum of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 1.8 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and  0.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The MeT office has predicted light rains or snow at isolated places in the valley on Friday. 

