MP: 2 Congress MLAs donate Rs 25 lakh for Covid-19 fight

While Sharma, a former state minister, is MLA from Bhopal South West, Yadav is legislator from Kasravad

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 16 2021, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 18:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLAs Sachin Subhash Yadav and PC Sharma on Friday donated Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively from their MLA Local Area Development Fund corpus for creation of health infrastructure.

While Sharma, a former state minister, is MLA from Bhopal South West, Yadav is legislator from Kasravad. Yadav donated Rs 10 lakh for the community health centre in Kasravad and Rs 5 lakh for the district hospital in Khargone.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sbah MP Digvijaya Singh praised Sharma and Yadav and appealed to all Congress legislators to donate funds from their local area development corpus to provide relief to people amid the outbreak. 

Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Congress

