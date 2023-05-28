MP: 3 women killed, more than 20 passengers injured as bus overturns near Mandsaur

Three women were killed and more than 20 persons were injured after a bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, officials said.
The incident occurred near Bhaugarh on Mhow-Neemuch road, some 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Satnam Singh.
"Three women, aged 74, 62 and 60 years, were killed. The bus had more than 40 passengers," the CSP said.
Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Four of family killed as car hits bike
Chief Medical and Health Officer Anil Nakum said more than 20 persons suffered injuries and have been hospitalised. Passenger Ayushi Tripathi, a resident of Ujjain, claimed the bus was speeding when the incident took place, while passenger Prachi, who suffered injuries, said the bus overturned after hitting a road divider.
Meanwhile, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those with serious injuries, while those with minor wounds will get Rs 25,000.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament
Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event
Computer built to forecast future using water waves
PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament
Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final
IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big
Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory
Base camp set for Mt Meru summit
Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles
Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope