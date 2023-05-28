MP: 3 women killed, over 20 injured as bus overturns

MP: 3 women killed, more than 20 passengers injured as bus overturns near Mandsaur

Passenger Ayushi Tripathi, a resident of Ujjain, claimed the bus was speeding when the incident took place

PTI
PTI, Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh,
  • May 28 2023, 19:38 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 19:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three women were killed and more than 20 persons were injured after a bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Bhaugarh on Mhow-Neemuch road, some 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Satnam Singh.

"Three women, aged 74, 62 and 60 years, were killed. The bus had more than 40 passengers," the CSP said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Four of family killed as car hits bike

Chief Medical and Health Officer Anil Nakum said more than 20 persons suffered injuries and have been hospitalised. Passenger Ayushi Tripathi, a resident of Ujjain, claimed the bus was speeding when the incident took place, while passenger Prachi, who suffered injuries, said the bus overturned after hitting a road divider.

Meanwhile, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those with serious injuries, while those with minor wounds will get Rs 25,000.

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Road accident
Bus accident
Mandsaur
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

