Mukhtar Ansari's wife, her two brothers booked under Gangster Act: Police

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsan Ansari and her two brothers, Sarjil Raza and Anwar Shahzad, have been booked under the Gangster Act, police said on Monday.

A case under the Gangster Act has been registered against the trio at the Kotwali police station here, Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh said.

Afsan Ansari and her two brothers have been running an organised criminal gang and have grabbed several plots of land in the city’s Kotwali police station area, the SP said, divulging details of various properties allegedly under their illegal possession.

Sarjil Raza and Anwar Shahzad had also been charge-sheeted earlier in a case of furnishing fake documents for acquiring government contracts, said the SP, adding the case is pending in the court.

Their sister too has a case of embezzlement of money lodged against her, Singh added. Under Section 14 of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, a district magistrate can order attachment of any movable or immovable property acquired by a gangster through acts recognized as an offence under the Act.