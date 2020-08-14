Muscleman UP MLA arrested from MP, daughter fears repeat of 'Vikas Dubey' incident

Muscleman Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Vijay Mishra, who was wanted in connection with a case of assault and house grabbing, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

As the UP Police prepared to take Mishra, an MLA from Gyanpur Assembly seat, to Bhadohi, his home town, about 250 kilometres from here, to be produced before a court, his daughter Reema Mishra apprehended that he could also meet the fate of gangster Vikas Dubey, who had been gunned down in an encounter with the police last month.

"Kindly ensure that the vehicle carrying my father does not overturn," Reema said, apparently referring to the police version after Vikas Dubey's encounter.

The police had then claimed that Vikas tried to escape after snatching the pistol of a policeman when the vehicle carrying him overturned amid heavy rain near Kanpur town and opened fire at the policemen when challenged.

He was killed in retaliatory firing by the police.

Mishra, who was an MLA from Nishad Party, had in a video which went viral, said that the present regime wanted to 'eliminate' him as he hailed from Brahmin community.

"My only fault is that I am a Brahmin... I am a four-time MLA... The police have been harassing me and my family members... They are being implicated in false cases," Mishra said.

Mishra, who faced over 60 cases including those of murder, abduction and extortion, alleged that the police were planning to arrest him and then "kill him in a fake encounter".