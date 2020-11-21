Muslim cleric Kalbe Sadiq's condition remains critical

All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president and Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq's condition continued to remain critical on Saturday, according to a health bulletin.

The 83-year-old is suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Sadiq is suffering from severe pneumonia, urinary tract infection and other diseases. His condition continues to be critical, the bulletin said.

Following problems in kidney, a dialysis was done on Saturday. At present, a team of expert doctors are monitoring him for 24 hours, it added.