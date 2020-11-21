Muslim cleric Kalbe Sadiq's condition remains critical

Muslim cleric Kalbe Sadiq's condition remains critical

The 83-year-old is suffering from pneumonia

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 21 2020, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 19:53 ist
All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president and Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

All India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president and Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq's condition continued to remain critical on Saturday, according to a health bulletin.

The 83-year-old is suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Sadiq is suffering from severe pneumonia, urinary tract infection and other diseases. His condition continues to be critical, the bulletin said.

Following problems in kidney, a dialysis was done on Saturday. At present, a team of expert doctors are monitoring him for 24 hours, it added.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
All India Muslim Personal Law Board

What's Brewing

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

India to get mouthwash that claims to kill 99.9% Covid

India to get mouthwash that claims to kill 99.9% Covid

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

 