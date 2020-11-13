NC, JKPC condole casualties along LoC in J&K; call for relief to injured

The National Conference on Friday condoled the casualties along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and called for an immediate end to such skirmishes.

Four security forces personnel were among 10 people killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez to Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Read | At least 8 Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in retaliatory firing along LoC: Report

Three Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed in Pakistani action while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the killings, senior National Conference (NC) leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Nazir Gurezi, Sajjad Uri, Qaiser Jamsheeed Lone and Qafilul Rehman, in a joint statement, said whenever borders are lit up and tensions soar between the two countries, it is the people living along the LoC and the border who bear the brunt.

“It is really sad to witness innocent lives being devoured like this. We express solidarity with the bereaved families of civilians and soldiers and call upon both countries to immediately stop cross border shelling. The persistent lighting up of borders has made the lives of people no less than a hell,” the statement said.

“People living along borders are fighting a battle of life and death. We, therefore, call for an immediate cessation of shelling on the borders. We also urge the government to provide effective healthcare to the injured,” it said.

Also Read | Three security forces personnel among six killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along LoC

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Lone also condemned the shelling, saying it was “modern-day barbarism”.

“Shelling yet again claims innocent lives in Uri, Tangdar and Poonch. No words r enough to condemn this modern day barbarism. Hope the administration of the day provides relief to the affected families. My prayers with the hapless inhabitants of these areas. May sanity prevail (sic),” he tweeted.

JKPC leader Raja Aijaz Ali termed the flare-up as highly unfortunate and deplorable.

“Targeting the old, women and children is not only uncivilised but also inhumane and barbaric. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and injured. We pray for peace to the departed souls and swift recovery of the injured,” he said.

He also asked the administration to immediately sanction funds for the construction of bunkers for residents living across the LoC in Uri, Poonch and Gurez.