NCPCR seeks probe into financial discrepancies in ration scheme in Madhya Pradesh

The national child rights body has written to the economic offence wing of Madhya Pradesh to register a case over financial discrepancies of Rs 4.26 crore in the take home ration (THR) scheme for adolescent girls in four districts of the state.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said in four districts of Baitul, Gwalior, Dindori and Singrauli, huge discrepancies had been observed in expenses incurred for THR for adolescent girls.

"In view of the same, you are requested to kindly register a case under relevant Laws/Acts and take appropriate action in the matter. Also, submit an action taken report to the Commission within 10 days of issuance of this letter," the commission said in the letter dated February 1.

The NCPCR chairperson inspected MP Agrotonic and MP Agro industries to assess the quality of food items served in anganwadi centres in different districts, it said.

It was found that a large number of adolescent girls in the age group of 1-14 years were out of school (OoS), the child rights body said.

The commission sought information on OoS adolescent girls from the Department of Women and Child Development and received a document containing district-wise information.

"The document shows that there were 2,17,211 OoS adolescent girls (11-14 yrs), out of which 1,71,365 girls were getting the services of anganwadi as on February, 2019," it said.

The commission took up the matter with the Education Department, which informed that they had identified a total 23,491 OoS children, out of which 8,680 were adolescent girls in 2018-19, the statement said.

The commission said it noticed the discrepancies in data of OoS girls of state WCD and Education Department, and possibilities of financial irregularities. It has sent a letter to the accountant general (general & social sector audit) to inquire into the matter and apprise the commission with an action-taken report.

As per the reports, "huge discrepancies" have been observed in four districts, it added.