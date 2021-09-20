NCW chief seeks Punjab CM's resignation over #MeToo allegations

The allegations of 'Me Too' have returned to haunt the new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday saying that it is a "betrayal" and demanded that he be removed from the post.

Sharma said allegations were levelled against Channi during 'Me Too' movement in 2018 and the State Women Commission had taken a suo moto cognizance of the matter.

"He has now been made the Punjab Chief Minister by a party that is headed by a woman. It is betrayal. He is a threat to women's safety. An enquiry should be conducted against him. He is not worthy to be Chief Minister. I urge (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi to remove him from the Chief Minister post," she said.

Congress chose Channi as the replacement for Amarinder Singh who quit the Chief Ministership on Saturday. Channi took the oath on Monday.

Also Read | #MeToo shadow over Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

Sharma's comments came a day after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, "Congress' CM pick Charanjit Channi faces action in a 3-year-old #MeToo case. He had allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a woman IAS officer in 2018. It was covered up but the case resurfaced when Punjab Women's Commission sent notice. Well done, Rahul."

Congress’s CM pick Charanjit Channi faces action in a 3-year-old #MeToo case. He had allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a woman IAS officer in 2018. It was covered up but the case resurfaced when Punjab Women's Commission sent notice.

Well done, Rahul.https://t.co/5OV70lwjWT — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 19, 2021

Several others also tweeted against Channi.

Malviya also tweeted on Monday, "Punjab DGP (jails) Shashi Kant revealed names of politicians, alleging they figured in a list of those promoting drug peddlers prepared by the intelligence wing of Punjab Police in 2007. This 2014 report names O P Soni, Congress’s new Deputy CM in Punjab."

The 'Me Too' case against Channi had resurfaced in May this year when Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati threatened to go on a hunger strike if the state government failed to apprise her within a week of its stand on the case. Channi had allegedly sent "inappropriate text" messages to an IAS officer in 2018.

The Punjab Women Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter in 2018 after the incident came to light and had sought the government’s stand even then.

The then Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had asked Channi to tender an apology to the woman officer and had said he believed the matter had been “resolved” to her satisfaction.