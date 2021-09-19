#MeToo shadow over Punjab CM-designate Channi

#MeToo shadow over Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

The alleged controversy came to light in October 2018 when Channi was the Technical Education Minister

IANS
IANS, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 19 2021, 20:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 20:48 ist
Charanjit Singh Channi. Credit: PTI Photo

The #MeToo controversy looms over Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi, who was accused of sending indecent messages to a senior woman IAS officer.

The alleged controversy came to light in October 2018 when Channi was the Technical Education Minister, and then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said the matter was brought to his notice and that it was "resolved" to the satisfaction of the woman officer concerned.

BJP takes swipe at Congress over Channi's election

At that time, the #MeToo movement was hogging the limelight across the country.

Charanjit Singh Channi
Punjab
Indian Politics
Congress
MeToo
Sexual Harassment

