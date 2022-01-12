NCW seeks to censor Marathi movie trailer for 'sexually explicit' content

NCW seeks to censor Marathi movie trailer

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
  Jan 12 2022
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 18:48 ist

The National Commission for Women has written to the secretary of the ministry of information and broadcasting to censor the trailer and some scenes of the Marathi movie “Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha” with sexually explicit content involving minors. 

The Commission was acting on a complaint by Bharatiya Stree Shakti filed on January 10. 

“The trailer is being circulated on social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, etc without any age restrictions for viewers and hence is available even for minors to watch,” a statement from the Commission read. 

The Commission has asked the I&B ministry to replay at the earliest. A copy of the letter has also been sent to Central Board of Film Certification chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

