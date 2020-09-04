Need to spread Mahatma Gandhi's ideas: Rajasthan CM

Need to spread Mahatma Gandhi's ideas: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

PTI
PTI,
  Sep 04 2020
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 23:37 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the events to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi next month should aim at connecting new generation with his message of truth, non-violence and peace.

Through these events, ideas of great men and values of our Constitution should be spread, Gehlot said in a statement.

Gehlot made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Department of Arts, Literature, Culture and Archeology at his residence.

He said in today’s circumstances, Mahatma Gandhi's ideas are important to encourage the common man protect democracy and the Constitution.

The chief minister said Mahatma Gandhi's ideas need to be spread by taking more people, thinkers, experts and institutions along.

Culture Minister B D Kalla informed that several programmes will be organised on October 2 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and their theme will be his message of peace and non-violence.

Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
Mahatma Gandhi
Congress

