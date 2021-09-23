Newly-recruited militant killed in Kashmir’s Shopian

Police said the slain militant was involved in attacking a shopkeeper in the area last night

Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  Sep 23 2021, 09:45 ist
  updated: Sep 23 2021, 09:45 ist
Over 100 militants and 21 security forces and police personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of this year. Credit: PTI Photo

A newly-recruited militant was killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

Police said the slain militant Anayat Ashraf Dar, son of Ashraf Dar of Keshwa, Shopian, was involved in attacking a shopkeeper in the area last night.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that last night, a recently active militant, who was earlier an over-ground worker (OGW) and also involved in drug trade fired upon a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, seriously injuring him.

“Anayat also used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegally acquired weapons,” he said and added that thorough interrogation of several suspects after the attack and input from sources led security forces to the militant hiding in Keshwa village.

“The militant was offered to surrender but he declined. Later on, during the encounter, the militant was killed. One pistol and ammunition was also recovered from his possession,” the statement said.

Over 100 militants and 21 security forces and police personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of this year. The highest number of militants (31) was killed in July.

Among the militants slain in J&K this year, only 11 were Pakistanis while the rest were all locals. According to the Army, there are still 200-225 militants active across the J&K despite the fact that almost no infiltration has taken place so far this year.

